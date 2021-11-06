Kubwa market fire: Minister bans sales of flammable products in undesignated areas





By Omeiza Ajayi

In the wake of Friday night fire which claimed at least six lives at the Kubwa Ultra Modern Market, Minister of State in the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu has banned the sale of flammable products in undesignated areas of the territory.

The Minister announced the ban on Saturday when she visited the market.

Special Assistant on Media to the minister, Mr Austin Elemue in a statement said about 10 people who sustained various degrees of injuries are receiving treatment at the Kubwa General Hospital and National Hospital, both in Abuja.

“The minister who visited the scene alongside the FCT Director of Fire Service, Malam Sani Sa’idu, among other top management staff of FCT Emergency Management Agency, also warned traders not to sell highly inflammable materials in an undesignated areas in line with global best practices”, Mr Elemue stated.

While commending the FCT Fire Service and other critical stakeholders for their…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper