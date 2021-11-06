Late arrival of INEC staff, election materials as Anambra gov’ship election in a slow start





The late arrival of election materials and INEC officials resulted in a slow start of Saturday’s governorship election in Anambra.

NAN reports claim INEC officials were yet to arrive at many polling units as of 9 a.m.

Whereas officials of the electoral umpire were yet to arrive, security operatives, election observers and a few voters were seen in most polling units visited.

At Nir Boys High School in Anaocha Local Government Area, site of Polling Units 001, 002 and 003 hundreds of voters were seen waiting for INEC officials to arrive.

Mr Duke Emeka, a voter told NAN that he had been waiting at the venue for a long time.

“We have been here for the past three hours and there is no sign of INEC officials or voting materials.

The same scenario was obtained in many other polling units in Awka when correspondents of NAN went around the state capital.

Mr Victor Goes, an Observer from Advocate for People’s Rights and Justice, told NAN that he was surprised…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper