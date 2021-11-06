Nestlé introduces 1st Nigeria plain sparkling water, Pure Life





By Chioma Obinna

To ensure Nigerians have access to safe water, Nestlé Nigeria on Friday in Lagos introduced first Nigeria plain sparkling water, Nestlé Pure Life Sparkling Water, sourced and produced locally.

The product has come to fill the gap in the Nigerian market.

Speaking at the launch in Lagos, the Managing Director and CEO of Nestlé Nigeria PLC, Mr.Wassim Elhusseini expressed excitement over the entrance of Nestlé Pure Life Sparkling

Water, the first made in Nigeria plain sparkling water in the market.

“The sparkling water segment in Nigeria is a gap no local brand has been in a position to fill until now. This product comes to join Nestlé Pure Life Premium Water and Nestlé Pure Life Protect fortified with Zinc as healthy hydration alternatives for consumers.”

"As with all Nestlé brands, Nestlé Pure life is committed to promoting healthier nutrition and lifestyle for…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper