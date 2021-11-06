Shareholders urge FBN Holdings to prioritise investors’ interest





Shareholders of the FBN Holdings Plc (FBNH) have urged the board and management of the company to prioritise investors’ interest.

They said this in separate interviews with journalists on Friday in Lagos, while reacting to the recent happenings in the company and appointment of Mr Nnamdi Okonkwo as the incoming Group Managing Director.

They noted that investors were after profits, while calling on the new entrants on the board of the FBN Holdings to deliver.

Alhaji, Gbadebo Olatokunbo, former National Publicity Secretary, Nigerian Shareholders Solidarity Association of Nigeria, said the company should embrace strategies that would enhance return on investment.

Olatokunbo said there should be a policy in place to restrict new comers on the board and their entities from taking loans from the company.

He said that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and other regulators of the banking and…





