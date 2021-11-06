We dismantle cars within one hour – Car Snatching suspect





By Ike Uchechukwu – Calabar

A gang that specialises in car jacking have been bursted by officers of Anti Kidnapping and Cultism Squad a.k.a Dragon in Calabar, the Cross River state capital.

The gang, Vanguard learnt mounted surveillance in different places with the intention to steal cars of unsuspecting members of the public .

A security source who pleaded anonymity told Vanguard that their major targets were worship centres because once the car owners parks and enters to pray or worship before he or she was done, the vehicle was gone.

The gang met their waterloo when SP A. Awodi and his men from Dragon Squad received a distress call, that a car had been stolen from a church in Calabar South.

According to findings, the victim, Mrs Happiness Godwin had attended a friend’s child dedication at Ibom Layout in a Toyota Camry with registration number GGJ 327 FY, green colour, before she came out from the church her car had been stolen from the church premises.

Vanguard Newspaper