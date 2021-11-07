Association of Friends holds presidential night, inducts new members





Prominent Businessman, Dr Kesington Adebukola Adebutu will lead an array of dignitaries from across the country to the annual Presidential night and Induction of new members of the famous social club, the Association of Friends which will take place on Sunday, November 14 in Lagos.

Apart from Dr Adebutu who is the Patron of the club, other prominent guests expected at the usually colourful event include Prominent Businessman, Alhaji Tajudeen Owoyemi who will be the Chairman of the event. Royal fathers among whom are the Elegushi of Ikateland, Oba Saheed Elegushi, the Ayangburen of Ikorodu, Oba Kabiru Adewale Shotobi, the Oniru of Iruland, Oba Abduwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal are also expected to attend the ceremony.

Also expected at the ceremony is the former deputy Governor of Lagos State, His Excellency, Otunba Femi Pedro, The Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Mudashiru Obasa, the Chief of Staff to the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Tayo Ayinde, Chairman of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper