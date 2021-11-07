Corruption : Ndume calls on President Buhari to sign Unexplained Wealth Order





Sen Ali Ndume has called on President Mohammadu Buhari, to urgently sign or issue an Unexplained Wealth Order, as a way to strengthen the fight against corruption.

Ndume made the call on Saturday, in Ibadan while delivering the 2021 Distinguish Leadership Lecture Series, organised by the University of Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the lecture, with the topic : ‘The Unexplained Wealth and the Fight Against Corruption in Nigeria’, was held at the Trenchard hall of the university.

The Senator, who is the Chairman, Senate Standing Committee on Army, also urged President Buhari to prevail on the national assembly to pass the Proceeds of Crime Bill in time “regardless of bickering on the management of the proceeds recovered”.

He said there was need to look at the incidence of corruption, “most especially, those occasioned by public officers who are in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper