Definition you give to marriage enables you live through it, Couples told





…Says couple downplay love, submission in marriage

By Elizabeth Osayande

The Convener of Valiant Women Awards and Marriage Counselor, Lovett Obiakalusi, has called on couples to define and understand the definition in their marriage, in order to enjoy lasting peace and longevity.

Obiakalusi in a media chat to celebrate her 28 years marriage anniversary noted that while the husband’s primary duty is to love the woman, the wife is to submit to her spouse.

The mother of eight children and a grandmother also reiterated the place of God in every successful marriage.

According to her, “When God is involved in your marriage, in an advent of misunderstanding, the God factor brings it together.

Excerpt of the media briefing:

“For marriage to work, it is the definition you give to marriage that enables you to live through it. If you give it Godly definition, it answers to it, if you give it worldly definition, it answers to it.

“To me, marriage is an act of…





