Fake news: Experts call for promotion of media literacy





•As Rewired, US govt take mentorship scheme to Lagos schools

By Chioma Obinna

To stem the tide of fake news, misinformation and disinformation, Communication specialists have called for the promotion of media literacy among Nigerians, especially the younger population.

To this end, the Rewired Africa Network with support from the United States Department of States, Washington DC, is training secondary school students on media literacy as part of strategies to fight fake news.

Making the call during the Media Literacy Mentorship Graduation of students of Sango Senior Secondary School, Agege, Lagos, Public Affairs Officer, United States Consulate in Lagos, Stephen Ibelli, who called for the promotion of media literacy across countries said the COVID-19 vaccine is one example why media literacy has become necessary in the world.

Throwing light on the dangers of misinformation, disinformation and fake news, he pointed out that despite the fact that vaccines were…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper