Flavour thrills fans at sold-out Live Music concert in New York





Nigerian music star, Chinedu Okoli better known by his stage name Flavour treated fans to an eccentric performances at the popular Sound of Brazil(Sobs), New York, United States.

The concert which was held on Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 recorded massive turnout and was sold out two days before the concert.

Flavour’s thrilling performance left fans ecstatically screaming their lungs out as they chanted his name and sing along to series of his popular songs.

He join list of A-list entertainers including American stars Drake,Cardi B,Usher, DMX,John legend, J Cole, Nas, Rick Ross, Sean paul, to perform at the popular Sobs world live music venue.

Speaking on the success of the event, Mr Akeju, a director at Prime Music Partners, the organisers of the show, lauded Flavour’s exclusive performance while also commending other artists that featured at the concert.

“What Flavour has been able to do is simply remarkable. His music crosses genres and creates a soothing…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper