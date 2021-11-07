Govt demolishes house of suspected kidnapper in Niger





Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello

Mr Emmanuel Umaru, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in Niger says the state government has demolished a house belonging to a suspected kidnapper in Bosso Local Government Area of the state.

Umaru said this while addressing newsmen in Minna on Saturday.

He alleged that the suspect who is currently with security personnel was one of the suspects of the recent kidnapping at the University of Abuja.

He explained that joint security agencies operations led to the arrest of the suspect.

The commissioner also said that the suspect’s confession led to the rescue of the kidnapped staff of University of Abuja.

“We will not allow our state to be a safe haven for kidnappers, bandits or any criminal,” he said.

He urged residents to be vigilant and security conscious around their communities and report dubious characters to nearest security…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper