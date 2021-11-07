Gravediggers Wife, Ayinla, Omo Ghetto: The Saga receive multiple nominations at AMAA 2021





Omo Ghetto

The Africa Film Academy, organizers of the premier and prestigious movie award have announced the list of nominees for the 17th edition of the award. The AMAA 2021 nominations announcement was held at the Ebony Life Place, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria on Friday, 26th October, 2021.

While announcing the nominees for the 26 categories, the head of jury, Hon. Steve Ayorinde said movies were submitted from different countries of the continent. He also noted that the 2021 list of Nominees reflects the brilliance of filmmakers across the continent.

Among the nominees, the film Gravedigger’s Wife from Somalia received the most nominations with 10, including nominations in categories like award for best film in African Language, award for best actor in a leading role and best director. Movies like Nyara (Tanzania) Omo Ghetto: The Saga (Nigeria), Eyimofe (Nigeria), African American…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper