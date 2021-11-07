How African 8×8 warriors conquers harshest conditions of Central Asia





*Barys 8 is a breakthrough for region, says Paramount Group boss

By Dapo Akinrefon

A South Africa-based global aerospace and technology business, Paramount Group has announced that the Kazakhstan locally-produced variant of the company’s next generation Mbombe 8×8 Infantry Combat Vehicle (aptly named after a legendary West African warrior), has successfully completed a four-year series of extensive trials.

The trials being conducted by the Ministry of Defence of Kazakhstan, brings the vehicle a step closer to production orders.

Known in Kazakhstan as the Barys 8×8 (‘Snow Leopard’ in Kazakh), the vehicle was unveiled for the first time in 2016 at KADEX Exhibition and has since embodied African technological prowess’ applicability to addressing the innumerable challenges which are today region-defined across the world.

Speaking at the unveiling of the product, Executive Chairman of Paramount Land Systems Group, John Craig said: “The Barys 8×8 has undergone…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper