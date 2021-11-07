I was sacked from civil service over admission racketeering – Suspect





By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

A 46-year-old suspect, Adeyemi Adeola has disclosed that he was dismissed from Osun State civil service over cases of failed higher institutions admission.

The suspect who was paraded by the state police command at its headquarters during the weekend, said he was arrested because of a student who was expelled from the University of Ilorin pre degree programmes over his (suspect’s) failure to pay his school fees after he was admitted.

Fielding questions from journalists, Adeola said he had agreed to refund the sum of N350,000 collected from the complainant before he was arrested.

“I was arrested because I helped a woman to processed admission for her child into University of Ilorin in 2019. Unfortunately, I could not pay the money she gave me for school fee until the portal closed and her child eventually lost the admission space.

“The total sum of money given to me was N350,000, and I had agreed to pay her back. My family members came to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper