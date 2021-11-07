Ikoyi Building Collapse: Archbishop Martins commiserates with Sanwo-Olu, affected families





By Sam Eyoboka

THE Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. Alfred Adewale Martins has commiserated with the families of those who lost their lives and the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu in the wake of the recent collapse of the 21-storey building on Gerrard Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

In a release signed by the Director of Social Communications, Rev. Fr. Anthony Godonu, Archbishop Martins also sympathized with all those who sustained various degrees of injuries as a result of the collapsed building.

He said such an unfortunate incident and similar cases could have been prevented with proper regulation and strict monitoring by the relevant supervisory authorities.

The Archbishop described the several incidents of collapsed buildings in Lagos State in recent times and other parts of the country as alarming and called for closer monitoring of those involved in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper