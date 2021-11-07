



Kwara at the weekend emerged with the highest number of points in the September edition of the Progressive Strides, the monthly bulletin tracking the performance of the 21 All Progressives Congress (APC) States.

Kwara ticked 26 points to top the table followed by Lagos (21) and Jigawa and Kebbi which had 16 strides apiece for the month under review.

“The entries for the edition witnessed more improvements as regards developmental strides collated from the (Progressive Governors’) Forum States in 2021,” Salihu Mohammed Lukman, Director General of the Forum, wrote in the preface to the 63rd edition of the report.

READ ALSO: Kwara leads APC states in developmental strides

“In general, there is an all-around increase in the pattern of initiatives introduced by the States with Kwara State recording most initiatives for this month having twenty six (26) development strides.

“These cut across economic development, education, science and technology, health…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper