Military intervention not enough to solve Nigeria’s security challenges — US Consulate, others





By Chioma Obinna

Speakers at the Nigeria Info’s 2021 Security Summit have stressed the need for Nigeria to go beyond just military intervention to solve the country’s myriad of security challenges.

The speakers, including the 2015 presidential candidate of KOWA Party, Professor Remi Sonaiya; United States’ Consulate representative, Stephen Ibelli; former military officer, Captain Umar Babangida Aliyu; and development expert and journalist, Rotimi Sankore, unanimously agreed in their presentations that there was dire need for Nigeria to address its security challenges in a less military-offensive approach.

The Summit, organised by Nigeria Info to commemorate its 10th Anniversary, was graced by a cross-section of the station’s audience.

In her presentation, former Presidential Candidate of KOWA Party, Prof. Remi Sonaiya, spoke on how politics undermined the nation’s security architecture.

She said Nigerians should be mindful of the kind of leaders they…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper