MultiChoice vs FIRS: Tax tribunal’s strange flip-flop





By Bashir Oyintiloye

Over the last three months, the Tax Appeal Tribunal (TAT) has been among the headlines, notably for the tax disputes between pay television service provider, MultiChoice Nigeria, its parent company, MultiChoice Africa Holdings and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

It is a safe bet that the TAT has the attention of the business and investment communities locked on it, as it carries enormous implications.

It is unlikely to be otherwise, particularly with the wildly different rulings it delivered in very similar matters it ruled on. The most recent, delivered in Abuja on 26 October, saw the tribunal dismiss the appeal of MultiChoice Africa Holdings against an alleged $342million Value Added Tax bill given to it by the FIRS.

The TAT, in delivering its ruling, upheld the objection of the FIRS to the appeal of MultiChoice Africa Holdings, stating that the company had neglected to comply with Order 3 Rule 6 of the TAT (Procedure) Rules,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper