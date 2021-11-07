Nigerian writers should ‘bomb’ criminals with words – Prof Adimora-Ezeigbo





.

By Osa Amadi, Arts Editor

Multiple award-winning author and professor of English, Akachi Adimora-Ezeigbo has challenged Nigerian writers to ‘bomb’ criminals and those responsible for the crippling insecurity in Nigeria with words to make them change their evil ways.

This was contained in a keynote paper Prof Adimora-Ezeigbo delivered Friday, November 5, 2021 at the ongoing annual convention/40th anniversary of Association of Nigeria Authors, ANA, held at the prestigious Mamman Vatsa Writers’ Village, Mpape, Abuja.

In the paper titled “Creativity, Literary Advocacy and Nation Building: The Role of Nigerian Literature”, Adimora-Ezeigbo said:

“The trauma of insecurity in Nigeria today is a subject that should engage our writers. They need to write about it with the aim of exposing those responsible and shaming them, with the hope that they would change their evil ways.

“Whether they are Boko Haram terrorists, Killer herdsmen, kidnappers,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper