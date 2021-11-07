Nutrition: Helen Keller, LASG reach 6,000 pupils in 9 public schools





By Chioma Obinna

To reduce undernutrition and overweight among school children, Helen Keller International in partnership with the Lagos State government reached 6, 000 pupils in nine public primary schools in the Ikeja Local Government.

The programme is funded by the Mondelez International Foundation aimed at teaching the pupils the importance of proper nutrition, physical activity and gardening through in-school and after–school activities will also target an estimated indirect reach of about 48000 out of school children and their families across Community Development Areas, CDAs, of Lagos State.

Speaking during the Helen Keller International Harvest Fair held last week in Lagos, the Country Director, Philomena Orji, said the Nutrition and Healthy Lifestyles Project is designed to support schools and communities reach under-served children in Nigeria through innovative ways to end food insecurity and malnutrition.

Orji said the programme, which is also geared…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper