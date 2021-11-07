Udom sets deadline for completion of all road projects in Oruk Anam





Udom

Mourns decades seaport technical committee member

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, has assured that all ongoing road construction projects in Oruk Anam Local Government Area will be completed before the end of 2022.

The governor gave the assurance at the funeral service of a deceased member of the state’s Technical Committee on Implementation of the Ibom Deep Seaport, Late Architect Idongesit Udoffa, at QIC Central Primary School, Ibesit Anwa Udo in Oruk Anam LGA.

Governor Emmanuel said the ongoing Ikot Ekaide – Ikot Okoro-Ikot Ibritam and other road projects in Oruk Anam, were among the longest road projects being executed by the state government.

This, he explained, was why four major road contractors have been engaged to get the job done, and gave assurance that all works on the road will be completed before the end of 2022.

“I want to reassure Oruk Anam people that we have four…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper