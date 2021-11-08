36 African countries have health human resources crisis,says WAPCMLS





*To induct 120 elected fellows in Abuja, Monday

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-THE West African Postgraduate College of Medical Laboratory Science, WAPCMLS,has said 36 African countries were facing health human resources crisis, adding that ten among them were facing “critical shortages.”

The organisation’s revelation came ahead of its 2021 regional conference and induction, schedule next Monday,in Abuja,Nigeria where a total of 120 elected fellows would be inducted.

WAPCMLS’s Registrar/Secretary-General,Dr. Godswill Okara, at a pre-conference briefing,in Abuja,at the weekend, explained that the induction of the elected fellows at the three-day event that would be declared open by President Muhammadu Buhari, will “position the College adequately for the commencement of Fellowship Training in the region.”

“36 countries in the African Region have a health human resources crisis and 10 of…





