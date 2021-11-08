Anambra: APC cause of its dismal failure,says Nwosu





By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–FORMER governorship candidate in Imo State, Uche Nwosu, has blamed the All Progressives Congress, APC,for its inability to win the Anambra State governorship election.

Nwosu,a chieftain of the party,noted that sidelining founders of the party by the leadership was the reason APC’s fortitude was waning across the country.

According to Nwosu, APC leadership abandoned those that planted and nurtured the party in the Southeast and instead handed over the structure of the party to defectors from other parties that never knew how APC was founded.

He maintained that except the party retraces its steps conducts free and fair primary and declare the winner without manipulation in the forth coming 2013 general elections and reconcile the aggrieved old members, it may not recover from the self afflicted crisis before the 2023 general election.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper