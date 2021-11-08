Anambra: Soludo, Ozigbo, Uba’s fates hang on Ihiala





*INEC postpones election in Ihiala, with 148,407 registered voters, to Nov 13

*Soludo leads, wins 17 councils

*Fear of election being inconclusive looms

*YPP wins Nnewi North, PDP wins Ogbaru, APC records nil

*I signed Orumba North result under duress — Collation officer

*41 Idemili South result sheets’re carted away – Collation officer

*We observed widespread incidences of vote buying – CDD

*Police, Yiaga commend voters’ enthusiasm, resilience

By Clifford Ndujihe, Vincent Ujumadu, Chimaobi Nwaiwu & Gabriel Ewepu

While Professor Chukwuma Soludo is in the lead, the winner of the Anambra State 2021 governorship election may be decided by the outcome of the poll in Ihiala LGA, which the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has rescheduled for November 13.

Due to non-arrival of election materials and irregularities, the poll could not be conducted in Ihiala on Saturday. It was later extended to Sunday but again was,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper