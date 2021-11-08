APM Terminals Apapa invests over N50m in employee growth in 2021





By Godwin Oritse

Nigeria’s biggest container terminal, APM Terminals Apapa has invested over N50 million in employee development programs since the start of 2021. Over 100 employees have benefited from over 18 different training programs spread across various professional skills. More employee development programs are planned for the latter part of 2021 and 2022.

In a statement by the Terminal Manager, Steen Knudsen said continuous investment into employee development and upskilling is the key to success for APM Terminals Apapa.

“Our Employees is one of our five company values. It is important that we continue to invest in developing and upskilling our organisation, to be ready for tomorrow’s challenges. In the past year, we have been investing heavily in improving our assets and facilities, and this journey continues. We have also begun an investment…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper