BREAKING: Court sentences Maina to 8 years in prison for money laundering

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri – Abuja

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Monday, convicted and sentenced the former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, PRTT, Mr Abdulrasheed Maina, to eight years in prison for money laundering.

The court, in a judgement that was delivered by Justice Okon Abang, found Maina guilty on all the 12-count charge the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, preferred against him and his company, Common Input Property and Investment Limited.

Justice Abang held that the anti-graft agency successfully established the essential ingredients of the offences contained in the charge, beyond a reasonable doubt.

He held that the sentence would run concurrently, with effect from October 25, 2019.

The court ordered Maina and his firm to restitute about N2.1billion that was traced to their bank accounts, to the Federal Government, after which it…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper