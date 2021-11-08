Don’t sweep invasion of Justice Odili’s house under carpet — N/Delta agitators





Justice Mary Odili

By Levinus Nwabughiogu, ABUJA

Niger Delta agitators have urged the Federal Government to investigate the recent siege to Justice Mary Peter-Odili’s house and not to sweep it under the carpet.

A statement by the convener of a coalition of Niger Delta militants, John Dukku, yesterday, in Abuja, said: “We condemn in its entirety the recent invasion of Justice Odili’s home in Abuja by agents of the Federal Government.

“We view this action as a ploy to intimidate, harass, humiliate and forcefully evict her from her current position in the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

“We can authoritatively say that the only offence of Justice Odili is because she is the second highest-ranking judge in the Supreme Court and she is from Niger Delta.

“The coalition rejects the claim by the government that suspicious activities were suspected in the building, this…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper