IDPs number in Nigeria rises to 3million – Refugees Commissioner





By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim on Monday made startling revelations about the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) the country, placing their number at 3 million.

Ibrahim who is the Federal Commissioner for the National Refugees for National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons said that the number added by one million in the past one year.

The Commissioner also said over 500,000 Nigerians were awaiting repatriation from Chad, Cameroon, Nigeria, Cameroon, Libya and other countries.

She added that country was also host to about 73, 000 refugees from 23 countries.

Ibrahim spoke while defending the 2022 budget of the agency with the House of Representatives Committee on IDPs and Refugees chaired by Hon. Mohammed Jega.

“Due to the current unprecedented humanitarian crisis in Nigerian and the alarming growth rate of displacement, the number of IDPs have increased in the past one year by about 1milion causing the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper