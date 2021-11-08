Impact of drugs on patients, priority for pharmacists, says Elijah Mohammed





As PCN opens Lagos zonal office

By Sola Ogundipe

In line with its resolve to promote patient-focused practice within the Nigerian pharmaceutical industry, the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria, PCN, has stepped up public service delivery in Lagos and environs.

Disclosing this to newsmen at the official opening of the newly constructed PCN corporate Lagos zonal office building, the Registrar of the PCN, Dr Elijah Mohammed said the development was in line with the shift of medical practice from being product-focused to patient-focused.

Mohammed, who said the welfare of Nigerians is paramount, explained that the new office was better positioned to enable the PCN to carry out its regulatory activities more efficiently to the benefit of the patient.

“We have demonstrated the candid and forthright aim of the government. This building was supported fully by the House of Reps and the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper