NiMet predicts 3-day thunderstorms, sunshine from Monday





The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) predicted on Sunday that there would be three days of thunderstorms and sunshine across the country from Monday to Wednesday.

NiMet`s weather outlook released in Abuja predicted sunny skies to prevail over the northern parts of the country on Monday with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Taraba in the morning hours.

It stated that isolated thunderstorms would also be recorded in the southern parts of Adamawa and Kaduna states later on Monday.

“Cloudy skies with spells of sunshine should prevail over the North-central states during the morning hours.

“There are prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Kogi, Benue, Kwara, Nasarawa, Plateau and the FCT during the afternoon and evening hours.

“Cloudy skies should prevail over the inland and the coastal cities of the South with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over coastal…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper