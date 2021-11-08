NURTW urges FG to deploy e-tracking device to tackle insecurity





National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has urged the Federal Government to deploy software such as the union’s e-tracking platform to help tackle insecurity in the country.

The Deputy General Secretary of NURTW, Mr Anthony Asogwa, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Sunday, that the platform would enable the union detect threats to vehicle of members.

According to him, the union has concluded arrangements and can launch the platform before the end of the year or within the first quarter of 2022.”

Nigeria has the means to be able to engage any of the sophisticated software, which it can use in tracking the positions of criminals, because most of the times they are camped in the forest.”

Arrangements have already been concluded by the union to introduce what we call e-tracking.”It is a platform we created and all our members will be logged into that platform,“If there is any…





