PTAD reiterates commitment to sustaining its pensioners’ welfare





*Launches ‘I am alive” software for S’South

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

THE Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate, PTAD, has reiterated its commitment towards ensuring that the welfare of its pensioners was sustained.

Executive Secretary of PTAD, Dr. Chioma Ejikeme, stated this weekend in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital, during a two-day Stakeholders Forum and the launch of, “I am Alive” Confirmation Solution, organised for South South geo-political zone.

Ejikeme explained that the online application

designed to enable PTAD pensioners easily confirm their aliveness from the comfort of their homes or neighbourhood using either smartphone or a computer system.

She listed other steps so far taken by the Directorate to ensure the welfare of its pensioners was sustained to include Mop-up verification across all geo-political zones conducted for pensioners that missed the field verification exercise previously due to one reason or another.

Her words: “Despite the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper