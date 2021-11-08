Restructuring’ll end bad leadership in Nigeria — Arewa youths





•Back referendum for secessionist

By Ibrahim Hassan, KADUNA

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, AYCF, has said only restructuring can save Nigeria from bad leadership.

The youth group said come 2023, it will not support any candidate above 50 years during the general elections.

AYCF also advocated a referendum for secessionists to test the popularity of their agitation for separation.

Speaking to journalists, weekend, in Kaduna, President of AYCF, Alhaji Yerima Shettima, said “I am one of the voices in the North today who believes in restructuring.

“The more we continue to centralize powers, we will keep having people not worthy in governance.”

He said his ultimate desire is to be alive and witness a Nigeria that works for everyone when power is decentralized.

“I hope someday I will be alive to see the structure with people…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper