Turkish President Erdogan in search of enemies





By Owei Lakemfa

TURKISH President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is a loose cannon. Any time he fires or misfires, it is better to take cover. He fancies himself a warrior from the Ottoman Empire days galloping everywhere in imaginary battles to conquer the world or overcome his adversaries who he imagines are the enemies of his country and humanity. In almost all cases, he labels his political opponents either as terrorists of coup plotters.

Usually dressed in well-tailored suits which gives the impression of a perfect gentleman, that is, until he erupts in outbursts like molten from an active volcano. His latest eruption, which again, questions his state of mind, was his theatrical decision on October 23, 2021 to expel envoys of ten Western countries: the United States, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Finland and New Zealand.

Their alleged crime was calling for the trial of Turkish philanthropist, Osman Kavala, who has been in detention…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper