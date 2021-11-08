We didn’t call for cancellation of Anambra election ― APC





The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra has dispelled the reports that it called for the cancellation of the November 6 governorship election in the state.

Chief Basil Ejidike, the state chairman of the party made the clarification at a news conference held at party’s state secretariat on Monday in Awka.

“I was surprised that several reports were circulated in the social media saying that APC called for cancellation of the election, that the chairman of APC fainted and also lost his polling unit.

“All the reports were fake, and at no time did I make such statement in the media,” he said.

The APC chairman explained that the party could not have made such statement while the process was still ongoing.

“There is no how we could have called for the cancellation of the results in an ongoing election.

“But all we are advising the electoral umpire at…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper