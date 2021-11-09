Bandits’ siege to Abuja





IT was only a matter of time before the terrorists which the Federal Government refers to as “Bandits” would descend on Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

In the last couple of years, they have made states such as Kaduna, Niger, Zamfara, Katsina, Kebbi and Sokoto their playgrounds, killing, kidnapping people and abducting school children.

The federal administration has obstinately ignored calls for them to be declared as terrorists and dealt with accordingly.

Emboldened, they have shot down a fighter aircraft, invaded the Nigerian Defence Academy, NDA, in Kaduna killing and abducting officers. They have also attacked the Abuja-Kaduna train service and bombed the rail line.

Over three weeks ago, a National Assembly Correspondent of Vanguard Newspapers, Torque Salem, went missing and is yet to be rescued. Nobody even knows what happened to him or if he is still alive. The invasion of the University of Abuja, UniAbuja, Giri in Gwagwalada Area Council of Abuja a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper