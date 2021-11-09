Electoral Act amendment: No party has right to impose its processes on another





By Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has received the news of the passage of the harmonized electoral act amendment bill, with mixed feelings, faulting the direct primaries for nomination of candidates for elections by political parties.

In a late statement issued by spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP held that it is the inalienable right of each political party, “within the context of our constitutional democracy, to decide its form of internal democratic practices including the processes of nominating its candidates for elections at any level.”

The statement further read: “The PDP believes that no political party should force its own processes on any other political party as the direct primaries amendment, a practice of the All Progressives Congress (APC), sought to achieve.

