Extortion, intimidation mar COVID-19 vaccination at Lagos centres





We will deal with persons indicted ― LASG

By Chioma Obinna

Months after the world had achieved the incredible feat of development of COVID-19 vaccines to stem the tide of the deadly coronavirus infection, the assuming actions of vaccinators in some vaccination centres in Nigeria is however frustrating the nation’s efforts to attain the target of vaccinating 70 percent of eligible citizens by the end of 2022.

This is because, despite assurances of the State and Federal government that the vaccines should be given at no cost, cost is gradually being attached to it at some centres in Lagos.

Besides the financial extortions being perpetrated at some of the centres, queue-jumping, bad internet, shortage of Green cards is rampant.

Also, the quest by the health providers to satisfy friends, relatives and top government officials and allies, are gradually marring the process.

READ ALSO: Nigeria records 52 new COVID-19 cases, no new death

Sadly, the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper