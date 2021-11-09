FAAN apprehends Arik Air staff for extorting passenger





By Lawani Mikairu

Officials of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, Tuesday apprehended a staff of Arik Air for demanding bribe from a traveling passenger. Consequently, the On Duty Card ,ODT, of the staff has been withdrawn by FAAN.

Confirming the incidence, the General Manager, Public Affairs, FAAN, Mrs Herrietta Yakubu said the Arik female staff has been handed over to the relevant security agency for appropriate action in order to serve as deterrent to other ” bad eggs in the airport.”

According to Mrs Yakubu , “Following an emergency FAAN Management meeting on the incessant extortion of passengers by airport officials at the nation’s airports and steps being taken to address the situation, which had in attendance the MD/CE, Directors of the Authority, Special Adviser to the President on Ease of Doing Business, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, Airport Managers and Airport Chiefs of Security, a staff of Arik airline had been apprehended while soliciting bribe from…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper