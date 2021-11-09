Flood menace: Akwa Ibom Landlords laments exodus of tenants





By Chioma Onuegbu – Uyo

SOME landlords of communities in Itu local government area of Akwa Ibom State have lamented the exodus of residents and tenants from the areas due to flood menace that has rendered their environment and roads impassable.

Some of the affected communities which are close to the state capital include Nelson Mandela, Ikot Idoro, Ebong Essien and Udoette.

Fielding questions from newsmen, a landlord and Chairman of Uyo Oku Community, Chief Okon Inyang who lamented that tenants were packing out of the area on a daily basis due to the situation, however, decried the much publicity on how state government has rehabilitated all the roads in the area.

He said: “No one passes to anywhere when it rains at Ebong Essien, Ikot Udoro Junction near NUCO School, Okon Inyang, Ekpo Abasi, Nelson Mandela and Udoette areas of Itu. Most times, when it rains shops are flooded and the owners suffer great loss especially at night.

“All the roads here are bad and…





