Insecurity: FCT dismantles illegal motorparks, shanties in Abuja’s Transit town, Zuba





By Omeiza Ajayi

The Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA on Tuesday embarked on massive demolition of illegal motorparks and shanties in Zuba, Abuja’s main transit town, saying the exercise would continue until it rids the city of criminal elements and restore its “green areas”.

Petty traders in the area were visibly angry as the FCT Ministerial Task Team on City Sanitation dismantled the illegal parks and shanties.

Officials of the team led by its chairman Attah Ikharo had stormed the town early Tuesday and went straight to the popular Dankogi area on the Zuba-Kaduna expressway to carry out the exercise.

Mr Ikharo explained that removing the structures was in line with the directives of the FCT minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello to maintain sanity in the city.

He added that the exercise followed the Minister’s directive on the need to reclaim the inter-change in Zuba being abused by traders and motorists.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper