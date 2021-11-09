New salary package for Nigerian Police underway ― Minister





By Levinus Nwabughiogu – Abuja

Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammed Dingyadi, on Tuesday, said that a new salary package was underway for the officers and men of the Nigerian police.

He disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Salaries and Wages Commission to work out the package and submit it to the government for consideration.

Dingyadi made the disclosure during a session of 2022 budget defence with the Joint National Assembly Committee on Police Affairs led by their chairmen Haliru Jika (Senate) and Hon. Bello Kumo (House of Representatives) which held at the Senate wing of the national assembly.

He said: “In recognition of the take-home pay of the police which necessitated the need to motivate them for better performance, Mr President directed the Salaries and Wages Commission to work out a new salary package for the Nigerian Police and submit it to the government for consideration.

“In keeping with this directive, the Commission in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper