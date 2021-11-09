NYSC warns corps members against involvement in local politics





NYSC on Tuesday in Bauchi warned Batch C Stream 1, corps members against participating in the local politics of their host communities.

Bauchi State coordinator of the scheme, Alhaji Namadi Abubakar, gave the warning on behalf of the Director-General, Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, at the close of the batch’s orientation course.

He also advised the corps members to be security-conscious at all times as they proceeded to their places of primary assignments.

“In keeping with the objectives of the scheme, you are expected to integrate into your host communities while also appreciating and respecting their cultures.

“I must, however, emphasise that engagement in their local politics is a ‘no-go-area’ for you.

“As you proceed to your locations of primary assignments, I urge you to be security-conscious at all times.

“Steer clear of acts that can put you in harm’s way…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper