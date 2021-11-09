Paris Club refund: Govs accuse Malami of supporting consultants against states





•Ask him to explain why this particular judgment debts are given unusual attention, priority

By Henry Umoru

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum, NGF, has accused the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, of alleged involvement in the controversial $418 million request by consultants on the Paris Club refund.

The governors’ accusation is contained in a statement signed by the Head of Media and Public Affairs of Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo.

Recall that last Friday, a Federal High Court had in Abuja, stopped the federal government from deducting $418 million from the bank accounts of the 36 states of the federation.

But according to the NGF spokesman, the decision of the AGF to throw its weight behind the consultants who had been battling desperately to grab $418 million from the accounts of states and local governments raised questions of propriety and spirit of justice.

The statement read: “The…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper