Plateau: Hold Lalong responsible for crisis, says PDP, as Police seal LG secretariat





By Marie-Therese Nanlong

The Plateau State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has taken a swipe at Governor Simon Lalong for what it said was his penchant for encouraging the breakdown of law and order, adding that the governor should be held responsible in the event that violent erupts in Langtang North Local Government Area of the state.

State Chairman of the party, Chris Hassan, spoke on the heels of the sealing of the council’s secretariat in Langtang by security agents despite the court ruling that the council’s Chairman, Joshua Ubandoma remains in office until his tenure elapses next year.

Hassan accused the governor of encouraging the breakdown of law and order by his action over the leadership tussle in the Plateau State House of Assembly and refusing the Chairman of Langtang North LGA, Joshua Ubandoma from accessing his office despite court order.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper