UNILAG is ready to host best ever NUGA Games — VC





.

By Elizabeth Osayande

The Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos, UNILAG, Akoka, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, has given the assurance that the university will host the best ever Nigerian Universities Games Association, NUGA Games, come next year.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday to announce activities for NUGA Games 2022 themed:” A city NUGA,” Prof. Ogundipe explained that the games would among other things, help to preach unity and to sell UNILAG as a brand to the world.

Noting that the institution is hosting the NUGA games for the fourth time, and 23 years after it last hosted it, the UNILAG VC added that adequate preparation had been made for the success of the games in terms of accomodation, security and infrastructure.

“The right to leverage this all-important opportunity that sports present propelled UNILAG, under my leadership, to bid for the hosting right of NUGA games in 2018. We won it after defeating the University of Jos in a keenly contested…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper