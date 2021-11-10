Abandoned 2-day-old baby battles for survival in Makurdi hospital





By Peter Duru, Makurdi

A two-day-old baby recently picked up from a bush path around the Adaka area of Makurdi town, Benue State by a resident is currently battling for survival at a private hospital in the town.

It was gathered that the baby girl, that was dumped by a yet-to-be identified mother was picked up by a good Samaritan, one Joy Kwaghtse, on a path leading to her farm on October 26, 2021 at noon.

Kwaghtse, who gave details of how she recovered the baby and its present health condition said the baby was tied in a black bag, almost suffocating as it had been drenched by rain and partly eaten up by soldier ants.

She added: “I own a farm around Adaka. On this fateful day, October 26, 2021, I had gone to check my farm and on my way, I saw something tied in a black nylon bag on the bush path to the farm.

“I did not know what it was but the sight of it from afar instantly scared me.

"I…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper