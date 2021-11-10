Anambra: Hit the ground running, Olawepo-Hashim tells Soludo





…Your election’s victory for Anambra people, Nigeria

By Clifford Ndujihe

FORMER Presidential Candidate and a Chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim has congratulated Professor Charles Soludo of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, for his victory at the just concluded Anambra State governorship election.

Maintaining that the victory also belong to Anambra state and Nigeria, he saluted the “wonderful people of Anambra state who against all odds, filed out peacefully and performed their civic responsibilities. Our dear country Nigeria is the biggest winner. Glory to God as the country has again proved prophets of doom wrong.”

Olawepo-Hashim also said that “a lot of credit must also go to President Muhammadu Buhari, who has created the atmosphere for non-interference in INEC’s conduct of increasingly more transparent elections since his second term mandate.”

Source: Vanguard Newspaper