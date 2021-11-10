Breaking: Court adjourns Kanu’s trial to Jan 19





As his lawyers stage a walk out

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri – Abuja

Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has adjourned trial of detained leader of the

Indegenious People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu till January 19.

The adjournment came on a day Kanu’s team of lawyers, staged a walk-out over refusal of operatives of the Department of State Services, DSS, to allow some of them to gain access into the courtroom.

Kanu, who was brought into the courtroom around 9:52am, had shortly after his case was called up, bemoaned the refusal of security agents to allow some members of his legal team, especially his lawyer from the the United State of America, Bruce Fein, to enter the courtroom.

The IPOB leader told the court that Mr. Fein, who he said was handling a case for him in the US, was around to witness his trial.

“I have an ongoing case in the US. I have not been allowed to see him. He is here to see me and to observe the proceedings.

“He has…





