Dep Speaker, Commissioner, IPOB dismiss reports of security threat in Ihiala





By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, NNEWI

The Deputy Speaker, Anambra State House of Assembly, Pascal Agbodike and the Director of Academic Planning, Chukwuemeka Odumehwu Ojukwu have described the supplementary governorship election in Ihiala Local Government Area, Anambra State as the most peaceful election ever conducted in Nigeria.

They also, alongside the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, dispelled the rumours of security threats.

IPOB denied involvement in alleged attempt to disrupt the supplementary governorship election in Ihiala Local Government Area, describing such attempt to link it with such act as the handwork of it enemies.

There was, however presence of Army, Police, DSS and Civil Defense at every entry and exit of Ihiala Local Government Area, which has boundary with Imo State and part of Rivers State.

Air cover

Furthermore, Police helicopter and jets were continuously hovering round the local government while land security men comprising the Army, Police, DSS…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper